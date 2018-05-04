Police investigate homicide on 37th St. in WPB - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police investigate homicide on 37th St. in WPB

One man is dead after a homicide Friday morning along 37th Street near Broadway in West Palm Beach.

Chopper 5 flew over the area just before 7 a.m. and spotted multiple police cars and crime tape near the 600 block of 37th St.

Police said a victim was found dead, shot while outside a residence.  

Anyone with information is asked to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers. 

 

