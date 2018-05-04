Suspect named in weekend homicide at nightclub - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Suspect named in weekend homicide at nightclub

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has identified a man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a mother at a local Puerto Rican nightclub last weekend.

Deputies are looking for Marcus McKinzie Hull, 29, in the homicide of Kassandra Morales, 24, on April 29 at La Isla Del Encanto nightclub located at 1969 South Military Trail

PBSO said Hull is known to be armed and dangerous. 

Morales was a mother of two children.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

