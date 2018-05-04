Suspect arrested in Lake Worth shooting

Friday, May 18 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-05-18 16:20:33 GMT
Friday, May 18 2018 10:51 PM EDT2018-05-19 02:51:06 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...
President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.More >>
President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.More >>
UPDATE: The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Friday they have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with a shooting that briefly placed a school on lockdown Thursday morning.
Edward Fernandez Jr., was arrested and faces attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, aggravated assault, shooting into occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and armed occupied burglary.
EARLIER STORY
Deputies were dispatched to 1100 block of South Federal Hwy. to investigate a shooting call in Lake Worth.
A section of Federal Highway was initially closed to traffic from 9th Avenue S to around 18th Avenue S.
A precautionary lockdown at South Grade Elementary has been lifted.
The sheriff's office said an argument between two men resulted in both of them being injured. They have been transported to a hospital, PBSO said.
PBSO Violent Crimes Division detectives and PBSO Crime Scene Investigators were sent to the scene.