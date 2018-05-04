Police provide safety tips for SunFest - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police provide safety tips for SunFest

Local law enforcement and SunFest officials are providing safety tips for those planning to attend SunFest. 

RELATED: Full SunFest coverage

SunFest officials recommend people using a ride-sharing service to get dropped off at the corner of S. Olive Avenue and Fern St. 

However, staff did say traffic tends to get busier closer to the SunFest gates, so try saving a few extra dollars by getting dropped off west of S. Olive Avenue and then walk to the main entrance on the east end of Clematis Street. 

Police said if you take an Uber or Lyft alone, you should sit in the back seat of the car for safety purposes.

Also, take advantage of the safety features in the Uber app like sharing route info with a friend or family member. 

Visit the SunFest website for schedule and ticket information.

