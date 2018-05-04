2 Men arrested in SunFest cellphone thefts - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2 Men arrested in SunFest cellphone thefts

Police said they caught two men accused of stealing cellphones Thursday night at SunFest, the popular music festival in downtown West Palm Beach.

Police said the thefts happened at 11:20 p.m. at 104 South Flagler Dr.

Police said one victim chased the a suspect, later identified as Sandy Reinoso-Martinez, of North Miami.

Officers at SunFest arrested Reinoso-Martinez and he was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on charges of robbery, grand theft, resisting an officer and evidence destroying.

In another incident, police said they were told about a second person stealing several phones.

When police approached the suspect, identified as Gian Arevalo, they said he ran from the scene. Officers caught Arevalo after a short chase.

A number of phones were found in Arevalo’s backpack, a report states. Police said they will be trying to contact victims to identify their phones.

West Palm Beach police are reminding people to keep valuable belongings such as cellphones secure in a front pants/shorts pocket. 

