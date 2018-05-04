2 Men arrested in SunFest cellphone thefts

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

Police said they caught two men accused of stealing cellphones Thursday night at SunFest, the popular music festival in downtown West Palm Beach.

Police said the thefts happened at 11:20 p.m. at 104 South Flagler Dr.

Police said one victim chased the a suspect, later identified as Sandy Reinoso-Martinez, of North Miami.

Officers at SunFest arrested Reinoso-Martinez and he was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on charges of robbery, grand theft, resisting an officer and evidence destroying.

In another incident, police said they were told about a second person stealing several phones.

When police approached the suspect, identified as Gian Arevalo, they said he ran from the scene. Officers caught Arevalo after a short chase.

A number of phones were found in Arevalo’s backpack, a report states. Police said they will be trying to contact victims to identify their phones.

West Palm Beach police are reminding people to keep valuable belongings such as cellphones secure in a front pants/shorts pocket.