Cops: Lawn ornament theft caught on camera

Cops: Lawn ornament theft caught on camera

Lawn ornaments worth $600 are missing from a Jensen Beach home, but surveillance video might help detectives solve the case.

It was after midnight on April 15 when a solar powered flower light and a bronze sun ornament were taken from a home on NE Spruce Ridge Avenue, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

It posted surveillance video on social media and asks anyone with information to contact MCSO Detective Drew Patterson at 220-7075.

The sheriff's office says the pair seen on the video could be charged with grand theft.

 

