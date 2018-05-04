Cops: Man with cocaine in hair dealing heroin - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cops: Man with cocaine in hair dealing heroin

An undocumented man who had cocaine embedded in his hair and was dealing heroin is under arrest in Martin County, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators say they busted 25-year old Chrismanuel Theophile after a month-long narcotics operation.

Theophile, who lives in Broward County and often stayed in St. Lucie County, has a long criminal history, the sheriff's office said.

He faces 13 felony counts related to the sale and distribution of heroin and unlawful use of a two-way communication.

His bond was set at more than $150,000.

The sheriff's office says he is eligible to be deported to his homeland of Haiti.

 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.