State will not pursue death penalty for Johnson - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

State will not pursue death penalty for Johnson

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. -- The state of Florida will not pursue the death penalty for Corey Johnson, the teenager accused in a deadly stabbing inside the BallenIsles community in Palm Beach Gardens.

In March, the 17-year-old told investigators his religious beliefs led him to stab a boy to death and injure another boy and his mother.

Corey Johnson faces murder and attempted murder charges.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.