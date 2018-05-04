Crime may be hurting new Northwood development - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Crime may be hurting new Northwood development

It's the same old song for neighbors in West Northwood Historic District. 

"It's not safe honestly," Miriane Maxi said. 

Maxi says she grew up in the area for years she's waited, hoping things might change.

She and other neighbors woke up to news of a deadly shooting, Friday morning. 

A man died after he was shot outside of an apartment building on 600 block of 37th street. 

To add to neighbors frustration since 2018 there have been more than 200 reported crimes in the area. 

"We work hard to try and make that a safe area as we do every area of the city and it's just something we have to change over time." City Administrator, Jeff Green said. 

But many in the area say time is up they want to clean up the area and they think new development might be the key. 

"My stepdad goes to the Northwood meetings and we try to bring more resources but there's not many resources honestly," Maxi said. 

They  might be waiting a little while longer. City commissioners vetoed plans for a $75 million redevelopment project. Green admits bringing new developments into Northwood hasn't been easy.
 
"Like every other community in the city they want to have a vibrant community that's safe, with activities and that's clean," he said. 

Green says they're actively working to try and get developers to build, they're also working to curb the violence in the Northwood area. 

The city plans to reaper a program that will help monitor shootings in a couple of weeks. with a new program to monitor shootings.
 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.