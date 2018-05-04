SFWMD explores wells to prevent discharges

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

One of the key takeaways after Hurricane Irma was even if a reservoir was built South of Lake Okeechobee, the storm would still have caused harmful discharges East and West into the estuaries.

That's why water managers are exploring other solutions to protect the Indian River Lagoon and St. Lucie River.

The South Florida Water Management District plans to build two "test" deep injection wells North of Lake Okeechobee, storing water beneath the ground.

"They are another tool," said Randy Smith with the district.

If the district goes ahead with the project, 50 wells would be built costing more than $300 million.

"Capable of holding 15 million gallons per day and you've got a substantial amount of water," Smith said.

Environmentalists say this would waste water, but Randy says they would only be used in emergency situations.

"At the point where the Corps is going to have to make discharges," he said.

The two test wells would be a feasibility study. They would be built within the next year.