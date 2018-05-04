Woman and child injured in St. Lucie Co. crash

Friday, May 18 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-05-18 16:20:33 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...
President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.More >>
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman and child were injured Friday evening in St. Lucie County when two pickup trucks collided.
Florida Highway Patrol says a 2016 Dodge Ram truck pulling a trailer with a Lexus N300 SUV on it was parked on Okeechobee Road, west of Gentile Road, partially blocking the outside lane.
The front of a 1999 Ford Ranger driven by 41-year-old Margaret Freeman of Melbourne, Florida collided with the rear of the Dodge truck's trailer, causing the Ranger to overturn.
Freeman suffered serious injuries. Her passenger, 7-year-old Jase Freeman suffered critical injuries and was flown to St. Mary's Medical Center for treatment. FHP says he was properly restrained by an approved child restraint.