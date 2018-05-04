Woman and child injured in St. Lucie Co. crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman and child injured in St. Lucie Co. crash

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman and child were injured Friday evening in St. Lucie County when two pickup trucks collided.

Florida Highway Patrol says a 2016 Dodge Ram truck pulling a trailer with a Lexus N300 SUV on it was parked on Okeechobee Road, west of Gentile Road, partially blocking the outside lane.

The front of a 1999 Ford Ranger driven by 41-year-old Margaret Freeman of Melbourne, Florida collided with the rear of the Dodge truck's trailer, causing the Ranger to overturn.

Freeman suffered serious injuries. Her passenger, 7-year-old Jase Freeman suffered critical injuries and was flown to St. Mary's Medical Center for treatment. FHP says he was properly restrained by an approved child restraint.

