Special needs children enjoy SunFest Kid's Day

Besides the music, SunFest is also about connecting with the local community.

On Friday morning, it was a special moment for hundreds of special needs kids out by the Tire Kingdom stage.

The kids had the whole place to themselves for the annual SunFest Kids Day.

The program was organized by SunFest and local insurance company, Gehring Group/BenTek.

Over 200 special needs children and teenagers with disabilities -- along with their families -- were treated to games, music, crafts and food. 

Because May 4th is Star Wars Day, volunteers created star wars themed activities like balloon art, rock painting, and fun with costumes.

Organizers say today was important for these kids to connect with one another.

"I think it's great that they really get to feel SunFest. SunFest is really huge for Palm Beach County," said Kate Grangard, COO of the Gehring Group. "They're walking around, engaging with multiple community organizations, doing lots of arts and crafts, dancing and just really feeling the spirit of SunFest today."

Kids from the Arc of Palm Beach County and several public elementary, middle and high schools across the area were brought in for Friday's event.

