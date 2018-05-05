Stormy Daniels returns to Long Island strip club

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

NEW YORK (AP) — "The Storm Rolls Back In" — and we're not talking about the weather.

That's how a Long Island strip club advertised Stormy Daniels' return this weekend to the venue where the porn actress first appeared in February.

Since then, Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, has taken center stage in the nation's tumultuous political life. She says she had a sexual encounter with Donald Trump before he became president. And Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, paid her $130,000 to keep silent before the 2016 election.

Employees at the Gossip club in the hamlet of Melville told The Associated Press that she had two performances on Friday and two more coming up on Saturday.

The woman whose face appears daily on television arrived in an SUV, flanked by bodyguards as she walked in briskly. Her attire did nothing to signal that she'd signed up for shows at a strip club: black jeans, a gray T-shirt, Vans Old Skool sneakers and a Louis Vuitton bag.

The Gossip entrance fee is $20 for men. Women enter for free.