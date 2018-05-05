Special needs children enjoy SunFest Kids Day

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

Besides the music, SunFest is also about connecting with the local community.

On Friday morning, it was a special moment for hundreds of special needs kids out by the Tire Kingdom stage.

The kids had the whole place to themselves for the annual SunFest Kids Day.

The program was organized by SunFest and local insurance company, Gehring Group/BenTek.

Over 200 special needs children and teenagers with disabilities -- along with their families -- were treated to games, music, crafts and food.

Because May 4th is Star Wars Day, volunteers created star wars themed activities like balloon art, rock painting, and fun with costumes.

Organizers say today was important for these kids to connect with one another.

"I think it's great that they really get to feel SunFest. SunFest is really huge for Palm Beach County," said Kate Grangard, COO of the Gehring Group. "They're walking around, engaging with multiple community organizations, doing lots of arts and crafts, dancing and just really feeling the spirit of SunFest today."

Kids from the Arc of Palm Beach County and several public elementary, middle and high schools across the area were brought in for Friday's event.