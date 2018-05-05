Downtown businesses booming during SunFest

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

SunFest brings tens of thousands of people to downtown West Palm Beach and that means booming sales for local businesses around the festival.

RELATED: Full SunFest coverage

Especially businesses like Pizza Girls! The local pizza chain sits right outside the SunFest entrance and one of the exits.

Their manager George Poole says each year at the music festival, they average about 50,000 customers total over the course of the multi-day event.

"My staff and I are having a wonderful time right now," he said.

They also estimate making about 400 to 500 pizzas per day during SunFest!

Poole says it's a nice having a little bit of a breather having a four day versus five day festival this year.

Still, last night's SunFest opening broke sales records for them.

"Last year was a very good beginning. This year, even better with it being on a Thursday. So still compared to last year, we put up about a 25 percent increase in sales. We brought on more staff, hired a couple of extra people just to help out. We're ready for the next three days, we're not scared!"

The shop even adjusts their hours for SunFest, staying open until 4 a.m. Friday night and Saturday night to assist hungry customers.