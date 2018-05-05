Police investigate fatal shooting in West Palm

Posted: Friday, May 18 2018 9:25 AM EDT 2018-05-18 13:25:33 GMT Updated: Saturday, May 19 2018 1:03 AM EDT 2018-05-19 05:03:00 GMT
The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.
A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ... President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.
Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.
"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Police are investigating a fatal shooting in West Palm Beach.
The shooting occurred at 10:29 a.m. Saturday along the 700 block of 5th Street.
The adult male victim was inside his vehicle when it crashed into a parked vehicle.
911 dispatch received call reporting a vehicle accident.
When officers responded they found the victim was deceased with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.
Detectives are on their way to the scene.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the West Palm Beach police department or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
