Police investigate fatal shooting in West Palm - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police investigate fatal shooting in West Palm

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Police are investigating a fatal shooting in West Palm Beach.

The shooting occurred at 10:29 a.m. Saturday along the 700 block of 5th Street.

The adult male victim was inside his vehicle when it crashed into a parked vehicle.

911 dispatch received call reporting a vehicle accident.

When officers responded they found the victim was deceased with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Detectives are on their way to the scene.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the West Palm Beach police department or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.