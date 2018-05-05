Lyft, Aptiv to launch driverless cars in Vegas - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Lyft, Aptiv to launch driverless cars in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ride-hailing service Lyft is partnering with an automotive technology company to deploy a fleet of 30 driverless cars to the streets of Las Vegas this summer.

The Las Vegas Sun reports Lyft and Aptiv will run the self-driving BMWs between the same predetermined sites that the companies used during a successful demonstration at the International Consumer Electronics Show in January.

The cars will navigate passengers between the Las Vegas Convention Center and various resorts on the Strip.

Las Vegas Director of Technology and Innovation Michael Sherwood says the city is working with Aptiv to extend the routes into downtown.

Customers will be able to hail a driverless BMW like any other ride through the Lyft app.

