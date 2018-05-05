Lyft, Aptiv to launch driverless cars in Vegas

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ride-hailing service Lyft is partnering with an automotive technology company to deploy a fleet of 30 driverless cars to the streets of Las Vegas this summer.

The Las Vegas Sun reports Lyft and Aptiv will run the self-driving BMWs between the same predetermined sites that the companies used during a successful demonstration at the International Consumer Electronics Show in January.

The cars will navigate passengers between the Las Vegas Convention Center and various resorts on the Strip.

Las Vegas Director of Technology and Innovation Michael Sherwood says the city is working with Aptiv to extend the routes into downtown.

Customers will be able to hail a driverless BMW like any other ride through the Lyft app.

