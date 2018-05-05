Dallas restaurant's gun message draws NRA's ire

Friday, May 18 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-05-18 16:20:33 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...
President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.More >>
DALLAS (AP) — The National Rifle Association has tweeted at followers to avoid patronizing a Dallas restaurant that said it's donating a portion its proceeds this week to "organizations dedicated to implementing reasonable and effective gun regulations."
The restaurant, Ellen's, is located in downtown Dallas, where the NRA is holding its annual meeting this weekend.
Owner Joe Groves told television station KTVT that no NRA member wants kids or police officers to get killed and that "people like me don't want to take their guns away either. Can we not have both?"
Ellen's began printing the message on receipts Friday. It later added that such regulations should protect Second Amendment rights and "help reduce needless gun violence."
But NRA member Patricia Ferguson wasn't having it. She told KTVT, "we don't want any more gun regulations."