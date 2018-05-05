Woman struck and killed in Deerfield Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman struck and killed in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. -- A woman was struck and killed in Deerfield Beach Friday night.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office says the unidentified woman was struck as she walked in the bike lane along Ocean Drive in Deerfield Beach.

The driver fled, but hours later a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy located the vehicle and its driver.

