Neighbors say derelict boats causing problems

Hurricane season is right around the corner and residents who live along the Boynton Beach intracoastal say they're facing a big problem.

They say dead fish and trash laced through layers of seaweed along with two derelict boats are causing headaches.

"It's getting to be a nightmare to live on the water," Sandy Alvero said.

Neighbors living along the Boynton Beach intracoastal say the mess started last hurricane season.

"Two sailboats out here were towed in and left to rot," Alvero recalled. 

She says she contacted several different law enforcement agencies and fish and wildlife, but she says they told her their hands are tied.

"My boats at risk, my dock is at risk both all the docks and boats you see around here are at risk," another resident said. 

To make matters worse they say the boats keep breaking loose, crashing into homes and causing property damage. 

"It's just kind of unfortunate that we have a situation like this," a neighbor said. This used to be a beautiful neighborhood."

Neighbors in the area say they're going to try to meet with local leaders to push for a change to prevent derelict boats. 

