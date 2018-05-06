Boynton Beach man missing and endangered - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boynton Beach man missing and endangered

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- Boynton Beach police are searching for a missing and endangered man.

41-year-old Alejandro Agosto is believed to be a danger to himself and others.

He was last seen at about noon on Sunday, May 6, 2018 at IHOP located at 1797 N. Congress Ave.

He was wearing a gray shirt and beige shorts. He is 5' 8" tall and about 240 pounds.

If you see him, please contact police immediately.

