West Palm fatal shooting suspect arrested

West Palm fatal shooting suspect arrested

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Police are investigating a fatal shooting in West Palm Beach.

The shooting occurred at 10:29 a.m. Saturday along the 700 block of 5th Street.

The victim, identified as 36-year-old Kevin Lamar Stevens, was inside his vehicle when it crashed into a parked vehicle.

911 dispatch received call reporting a vehicle accident.

When officers responded they found Stevens was deceased with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

This was the third fatal shooting in the last 3 days in West Palm Beach.

On Sunday, May 6, 2018 at approximately 5:30 a.m., the suspect in this crime, 33-year-old Daron Breon Harrell was located at the Super 8 motel at 1255 Hypoluxo Road in Lantana.

West Palm Beach police had obtained an arrest warrant for Harrell for one count of First Degree Murder with a Firearm.

Officials from the US Marshalls Service with assistance from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, West Palm Beach Police Department, and the Lantana Police Department took Harrell into custody without incident.

