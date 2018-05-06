West Palm fatal shooting suspect arrested

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Police are investigating a fatal shooting in West Palm Beach.

The shooting occurred at 10:29 a.m. Saturday along the 700 block of 5th Street.

The victim, identified as 36-year-old Kevin Lamar Stevens, was inside his vehicle when it crashed into a parked vehicle.

911 dispatch received call reporting a vehicle accident.

When officers responded they found Stevens was deceased with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

This was the third fatal shooting in the last 3 days in West Palm Beach.

On Sunday, May 6, 2018 at approximately 5:30 a.m., the suspect in this crime, 33-year-old Daron Breon Harrell was located at the Super 8 motel at 1255 Hypoluxo Road in Lantana.

West Palm Beach police had obtained an arrest warrant for Harrell for one count of First Degree Murder with a Firearm.

Officials from the US Marshalls Service with assistance from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, West Palm Beach Police Department, and the Lantana Police Department took Harrell into custody without incident.