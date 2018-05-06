Boynton cops, special needs kids attend prom - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boynton cops, special needs kids attend prom

Saturday was prom night for a group of John I. Leonard High School special needs students who have been looking forward to this night for a long time. 

Scott Harris, a retired police officer from the Boynton Beach Police Department said, "We came up with this idea of having these students come to the prom since they wouldn't have the opportunity if we didn't take the chance and bring them here. My wife is a teacher at John I.Leonard and teaches these students."

On Saturday afternoon, several of the officers met the students, who had smiles on their faces as they put on their corsages and boutonniere.

Harris said, "It's amazing to see these young kids that don't have the opportunity to be here today. They are awesome kids and now they are mingling with the other kids, doing the same thing that kids that don't have disabilities are doing."

It was a dream come true to go the prom, and the officers are their dates. 

Sandi Harris, a teacher at John I. Leonard High School, reflected on the moment. 

"Just to have the kids doing something that they normally wouldn't do with the disabled kids, they wouldn't be able to be here if it wasn't for Boynton. They are having a ball. They are laughing. They're dancing. They are totally out of their environment and having a great time," said Harris.

The prom was held at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach.

