SunFest ends with fireworks, Pitbull performance

The rain didn't stop the party at SunFest on Sunday. 

"We love SunFest," one festival goer said. 

On the last day of the four-day festival, people proved that by showing up and showing out.

"We knew this was going to happen, so we're ready," one person said. We've got ponchos. We've got umbrellas. We're under a canopy right now. We're set."

When the rain let up, people flocked to check out the art district.

"We're doing it bigger and better this year," a vendor said. 

Galera Collective brought in dozens of artists to do live art installations.

"It adds a great element to this festival," he said.

A few tents down festive goers found the owner of Palm Beach Sandals, who says business this year is booming.

"People that wouldn't normally stop in our stores get to see our sandals out here at SunFest. We really enjoy being out here, and it's just great brand exposure for us," he said.

The last performances of the night included Pitbull, PartyNextDoor and Cake. Crowds enjoyed a fireworks show after the performances.

