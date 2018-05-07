SunFest ends with fireworks, Pitbull performance

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

The rain didn't stop the party at SunFest on Sunday.

"We love SunFest," one festival goer said.

On the last day of the four-day festival, people proved that by showing up and showing out.

"We knew this was going to happen, so we're ready," one person said. We've got ponchos. We've got umbrellas. We're under a canopy right now. We're set."

When the rain let up, people flocked to check out the art district.

"We're doing it bigger and better this year," a vendor said.

Galera Collective brought in dozens of artists to do live art installations.

"It adds a great element to this festival," he said.

A few tents down festive goers found the owner of Palm Beach Sandals, who says business this year is booming.

"People that wouldn't normally stop in our stores get to see our sandals out here at SunFest. We really enjoy being out here, and it's just great brand exposure for us," he said.

The last performances of the night included Pitbull, PartyNextDoor and Cake. Crowds enjoyed a fireworks show after the performances.