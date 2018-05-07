Check your hurricane evacuation zone - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Check your hurricane evacuation zone

Hurricane Preparedness Week is May 6-12, and officials want you to use the week to prepare for a tropical storm or hurricane. 

It's important to develop an evacuation plan and determine if you live in a mandatory evacuation zone.

If you do live in an evacuation zone, officials said that doesn't mean you need to drive hundreds of miles to evacuate. Instead, residents need to figure out where to go to stay safe.

Talk with your family about this plan and figure out what you will do with your pets.

If you plan to evacuate to a shelter, officials said it's important to check whether your furry family members are allowed to stay with you.

Emergency Management Officials have already started going through training exercises and reviewing procedures from last hurricane season to learn what to improve on for the 2018 season. They want residents to do the same.

Officials want all residents, whether you live in an evacuation zone or not, to get an emergency kit together that includes non-perishable food and plenty of water, along with flashlights, blankets and a NOAA weather radio.

