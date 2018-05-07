71-Year-old PB Gardens woman killed in wreck - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

71-Year-old PB Gardens woman killed in wreck

A 71-year-old Palm Beach Gardens woman was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 95 in northern Palm Beach County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Maria T. Coronado was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu southbound on I-95 south of Donald Ross Road at 3:43 p.m.

For an unknown reason, her Malibu traveled off the road to the left and onto the grass median, colliding with the guardrail.

The Malibu came to a final rest in the grass median, facing southwest.

Coronado was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.