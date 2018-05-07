LIVE: Nouman Raja 'stand your ground' hearing

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

Watch the hearing in the video player above: (DISCLAIMER: Viewers may find some of the language during the hearing offensive.)

A former Palm Beach Gardens police officer claiming the "stand your ground" defense in the 2015 fatal shooting of Corey Jones is arguing his case in court Monday morning.

Lawyers for Nouman Raja claim he is entitled to statutory immunity from manslaughter and attempted manslaughter charges because he was a law enforcement officer when he fatally shot Corey Jones in 2015.

“There’s not some heightened standard provided to law enforcement,” said assistant state attorney Brian Fernandes said during opening statements.

Under the defense, Raja’s attorney Richard Lubin is asking the judge to dismiss the charges, claiming that the shooting was justified.

"This is a classic case of self-defense,” Lubin wrote in court documents. "Officer Raja faced a man who pointed a gun at him, and did what any citizen is entitled to do: he defended himself."

Fernandes said Raja aggressively approached Jones in October 2015 on the Interstate 95 off-ramp at PGA Boulevard when Jones' car broke down.

Investigators said Raja lied during his interviews after the fatal shooting.

The hearing is expected to last two days.

