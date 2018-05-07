LIVE: Nouman Raja 'stand your ground' hearing - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

A former Palm Beach Gardens police officer claiming the "stand your ground" defense in the 2015 fatal shooting of Corey Jones is arguing his case in court Monday morning.

Lawyers for Nouman Raja claim he is entitled to statutory immunity from manslaughter and attempted manslaughter charges because he was a law enforcement officer when he fatally shot Corey Jones in 2015. 

“There’s not some heightened standard provided to law enforcement,” said assistant state attorney Brian Fernandes said during opening statements. 

Under the defense, Raja’s attorney Richard Lubin is asking the judge to dismiss the charges, claiming that the shooting was justified. 

"This is a classic case of self-defense,” Lubin wrote in court documents. "Officer Raja faced a man who pointed a gun at him, and did what any citizen is entitled to do: he defended himself." 

Fernandes said Raja aggressively approached Jones in October 2015 on the Interstate 95 off-ramp at PGA Boulevard when Jones' car broke down.

Investigators said Raja lied during his interviews after the fatal shooting. 

The hearing is expected to last two days. 

This is a developing story. Check back to this page for updates. 

