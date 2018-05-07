Vehicle nearly misses gas pump after crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Vehicle nearly misses gas pump after crash

Military Trail at Belvedere Road was closed early Monday morning a two-vehicle crash at a gas station near Palm Beach International Airport.

The wreck occurred around 3 a.m. at a BP gas station.

One vehicle nearly hit a gas pump, while the other vehicle landed in some bushes near the gas station.

The sheriff's office said Florida Power and Light is headed to the scene to repair power lines damaged by the crash.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt. 

