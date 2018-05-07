Driver dies after crash in suburban West Palm - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Driver dies after crash in suburban West Palm

Military Trail at Belvedere Road was closed early Monday morning after a deadly two-vehicle crash at a gas station near Palm Beach International Airport.

The wreck occurred around 3 a.m. near a BP gas station.

Traffic investigators said a Dodge pickup truck was heading south on Military Trail at the same time a Ford Focus was heading west on Belvedere.

They collided at the intersection with the Dodge hitting the Focus on its passenger side, the sheriff's office said.

The pickup flipped on its side and struck a wooden light pole and ended up in the gas station parking lot, investigators said. The driver escaped with minor injuries.

The operator of the Kia, 23-year-old Natalie Galvis of West Palm Beach, died of her injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

Traffic investigators said it is unclear which vehicle ran a red light and blood tests are pending for the driver of the pickup

