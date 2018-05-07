Driver dies after crash in suburban West Palm

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

Military Trail at Belvedere Road was closed early Monday morning after a deadly two-vehicle crash at a gas station near Palm Beach International Airport.

The wreck occurred around 3 a.m. near a BP gas station.

Traffic investigators said a Dodge pickup truck was heading south on Military Trail at the same time a Ford Focus was heading west on Belvedere.

They collided at the intersection with the Dodge hitting the Focus on its passenger side, the sheriff's office said.

The pickup flipped on its side and struck a wooden light pole and ended up in the gas station parking lot, investigators said. The driver escaped with minor injuries.

The operator of the Kia, 23-year-old Natalie Galvis of West Palm Beach, died of her injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

Traffic investigators said it is unclear which vehicle ran a red light and blood tests are pending for the driver of the pickup