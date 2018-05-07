Fiery crash in Port St. Lucie kills one person

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

One person has died and two others are in critical condition following a fiery crash Sunday in Port St. Lucie.

A Mazda and Kia collided just after 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard and SW Cameo Boulevard, according to police.

25-year-old Jose Antonio Cuevas of Stuart was heading east in the Mazda on SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard. As he entered the intersection his bumper struck the right side of a westbound Kia which was turning onto Cameo, according to police.

Lights were green for east and westbound traffic on SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard at the time, police said.

Traffic investigators said the impact forced both vehicles to spin out of control and the Mazda hit a light pole and electrical box and burst into flames.

A witness pulled Cuevas from the burning car but he later was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

The driver and passenger of the Kia were also hospitalized and were last listed in critical condition, according to police.

Traffic homicide investigators are continuing to investigate the crash.







