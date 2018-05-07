Fiery crash in Port St. Lucie kills one person - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fiery crash in Port St. Lucie kills one person

One person has died and two others are in critical condition following a fiery crash Sunday in Port St. Lucie.

A Mazda and Kia collided just after 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard and SW Cameo Boulevard, according to police.

25-year-old Jose Antonio Cuevas of Stuart was heading east in the Mazda on SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard. As he entered the intersection his bumper struck the right side of a westbound Kia which was turning onto Cameo, according to police.

Lights were green for east and westbound traffic on SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard at the time, police said.

Traffic investigators said the impact forced both vehicles to spin out of control and the Mazda hit a light pole and electrical box and burst into flames.

A witness pulled Cuevas from the burning car but he later was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

The driver and passenger of the Kia were also hospitalized and were last listed in critical condition, according to police.

Traffic homicide investigators are continuing to investigate the crash.
 
 
 
 

