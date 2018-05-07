Plane lands on railroad tracks in Vero Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Plane lands on railroad tracks in Vero Beach

A small plane ended up on railroad tracks in Vero Beach Monday morning.

It went down near 26th St and U.S. 1, according to the Vero Beach Police Department.

Police said everyone on the plane is OK.

Police said officers are contacting Florida East Coast Railway about the incident.

As of 11:15 a.m., police said no FEC train is expected in the area for the next three hours.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident, police said.

