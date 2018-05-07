Lose something at SunFest? Make a claim

Friday, May 18 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-05-18 16:20:33 GMT
Friday, May 18 2018 10:51 PM EDT2018-05-19 02:51:06 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...
President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.More >>
President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.More >>
SunFest staff said now that the event is over and cleanup has begun, they are also busy trying to reunite visitors with their personal belongings left behind.
"They can file a claim for an item that they are missing. We go through everything that we have here at SunFest. It will continue as crews are cleaning up and we register that in as well," said SunFest spokeswoman Melissa Sullivan.
Depending on the item that you lost, you will be required to describe it in the claim and/or show photo I.D. when picking it up from lost and found.
CLICK HERE to look at items that were found at SunFest and learn how to make a claim.
As of 12:15 p.m. Monday, there were 85 unclaimed items, which included everything from phones to purses to keys.