Woman, 85, identified in suspicious death - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman, 85, identified in suspicious death

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating the suspicious death of an elderly woman in Highland Beach.

Police responded to a welfare check in the 3100 block of South Ocean Ave. at 7:54 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found the 85-year-old woman, who they later identified as Elizabeth Cabral.

On Monday, PBSO said this investigation is still active and ongoing. 

No additional information to add at this time.

