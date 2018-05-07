Stuart City Manager David Ross resigns

Friday, May 18 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-05-18 16:20:33 GMT
Friday, May 18 2018 10:51 PM EDT2018-05-19 02:51:06 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...
President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.More >>
President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.More >>
In a special meeting last week Stuart City Commissioners voted 4-1 to put Ross on paid leave.
Commissioners and some community members previously said they were concerned about low morale for city employees, Ross missing three meetings in six months, not participating in enough community events, taking too much PTO and pushing out senior staff.
Ross said concerns about him were a result of rumors an hearsay. In a letter, he said the reasons for missing meetings were validated. He went to a conference, had a fever and also had to leave town for a family emergency. He said he has been praised by employees for doing a good job and has done his best to boost morale. He said he has also done his best to start going to more community events.
In light of the resignation, the city plans to hold a special meeting Wednesday.