Stuart City Manager David Ross resigns

Stuart City Manager David Ross has resigned, WPTV has confirmed. The resignation was submitted Friday and first reported by tcpalm.com.

The resignation comes just a week before commissioners planned to continue discussing Ross’s future with the city.

In a special meeting last week Stuart City Commissioners voted 4-1 to put Ross on paid leave.

Commissioners and some community members previously said they were concerned about low morale for city employees, Ross missing three meetings in six months, not participating in enough community events, taking too much PTO and pushing out senior staff. 

Ross said concerns about him were a result of rumors an hearsay. In a letter, he said the reasons for missing meetings were validated. He went to a conference, had a fever and also had to leave town for a family emergency. He said he has been praised by employees for doing a good job and has done his best to boost morale. He said he has also done his best to start going to more community events.

In light of the resignation, the city plans to hold a special meeting Wednesday.

