Unoccupied bus fire sends smoke plume across

An unoccupied bus caught fire next to Rosarian Academy in West Palm Beach and sent a plume of smoke into the air that could be seen for miles.

Firefighters responded to 7th Street and put out the fire.

They said the bus was fully involved when they arrived.

No buildings near the bus were seriously damaged, West Palm Beach Fire Rescue said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

No one was injured.

 

