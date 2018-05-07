Unoccupied bus fire sends smoke plume across

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

An unoccupied bus caught fire next to Rosarian Academy in West Palm Beach and sent a plume of smoke into the air that could be seen for miles.

Firefighters responded to 7th Street and put out the fire.

They said the bus was fully involved when they arrived.

No buildings near the bus were seriously damaged, West Palm Beach Fire Rescue said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

No one was injured.

Video of #busfire on 7th St. Fire crews quickly put out fire with a building exposure on the east of the bus. #firefighters #since1894 pic.twitter.com/Oip5dmtxBh — WPB Fire (@WPBfire) May 7, 2018