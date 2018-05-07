Accused husband feels 'extremely isolated' - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Accused husband feels 'extremely isolated'

Next week will mark one year since a Delray Beach mom and Realtor went missing at sea while with her husband.

Lewis Bennett is awaiting a trial in connection with his wife's disappearance.

Bennett, who was convicted for transporting stolen coins, is communicating from his jail cell.

The Mirror reported on Saturday that Bennett is writing to a pen pal and talking about his wife Isabella Hellmann.

The online article says he told his friend that he feels extremely isolated in jail and thinks about his wife and daughter "every waking moment and wish we could be together again soon."

Hellmann's family says neither Bennett nor his parents and sister have allowed them to see Isabella's daughter who is now in England with Bennett's family.

 

