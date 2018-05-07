Accused husband feels 'extremely isolated'

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

Next week will mark one year since a Delray Beach mom and Realtor went missing at sea while with her husband.

Lewis Bennett is awaiting a trial in connection with his wife's disappearance.

Bennett, who was convicted for transporting stolen coins, is communicating from his jail cell.

The Mirror reported on Saturday that Bennett is writing to a pen pal and talking about his wife Isabella Hellmann.

The online article says he told his friend that he feels extremely isolated in jail and thinks about his wife and daughter "every waking moment and wish we could be together again soon."

Hellmann's family says neither Bennett nor his parents and sister have allowed them to see Isabella's daughter who is now in England with Bennett's family.