Burglary suspects from PBC target MC

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

The slash in the door jam of Lierin Fuller’s Ford Explorer is new.

"I don't know if they did something, but it wasn't like that," she says pointing to a cut in the material.

Fuller then drops down a broken glove compartment, and shows everything scattered in the back seat.

“It's nerve wracking, I feel very violated," says the Stuart woman.

She’s not alone. Overnight Monday, burglars targeted the Parkview Condominiums, pulling door handles, looking for unlocked cars. Stuart Police Chief David Dyess says a resident called after noticing something suspicious.

“He kept an eye from a distance and told dispatcher what suspects were doing and it gave time for officers to set up a pretty good perimeter before approaching," said Chief Dyess.

But the suspects, in a car stolen from Boca Raton, drove off, making a poor choice leaving the development.

“Unbeknownst to the car driver, it was a dead end," said the Chief.

The car ended up in a retention pond. Two males inside were arrested quickly. The third ran off, climbing a fence onto the Martin County Sheriff’s Office property. Deputies helped police capture the third suspect, in an Uber along Kanner Highway around midday.

“One shoe on one shoe off still wet from the pond situation, a little suspicious there," said Chief Dyess.

Lierin Fuller was relieved to hear news of the arrests, but is still a bit shaken up.

“We’re going to change the locks to the house.”

Of the three arrested, one is an adult identified as 20 year-old Tyrell Heggs of Riviera Beach. The other two are juveniles. All face at least six burglary charges, but police say those numbers could go much higher.