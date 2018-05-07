One injured after car plunges into canal in PBC

Posted: Friday, May 18 2018 9:25 AM EDT 2018-05-18 13:25:33 GMT Updated: Saturday, May 19 2018 1:03 AM EDT 2018-05-19 05:03:00 GMT
The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.
More >>
The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.
More >> Posted: Friday, May 18 2018 1:39 PM EDT 2018-05-18 17:39:36 GMT Updated: Saturday, May 19 2018 12:48 AM EDT 2018-05-19 04:48:19 GMT
A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.
More >>
A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.
More >> Posted: Friday, May 18 2018 12:20 PM EDT 2018-05-18 16:20:33 GMT Updated: Friday, May 18 2018 10:51 PM EDT 2018-05-19 02:51:06 GMT (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ... President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency. More >> President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency. More >> Posted: Friday, May 18 2018 11:14 AM EDT 2018-05-18 15:14:44 GMT Updated: Friday, May 18 2018 3:20 PM EDT 2018-05-18 19:20:25 GMT Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)
Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.
More >>
Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.
More >> Posted: Friday, May 18 2018 5:12 AM EDT 2018-05-18 09:12:01 GMT Updated: Friday, May 18 2018 8:25 AM EDT 2018-05-18 12:25:04 GMT
"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.
More >>
"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.
More >>
One person was hospitalized after a car plunged into a canal in suburban West Palm Beach Monday evening.
The crash happened at 8:20 p.m. near Chukker Dr. and Summit Blvd.
Firefighters arrived on scene and found the vehicle into a canal with all occupants already out of the vehicle, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
Officials say the vehicle damaged a ground transformer affecting signal lights in the area.
One of the occupants in the vehicle suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. A second patient was treated and released on location.
Scripps Only Content 2018