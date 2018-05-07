One injured after car plunges into canal in PBC - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

One injured after car plunges into canal in PBC

One person was hospitalized after a car plunged into a canal in suburban West Palm Beach Monday evening. 

The crash happened at 8:20 p.m. near Chukker Dr. and Summit Blvd. 

Firefighters arrived on scene and found the vehicle into a canal with all occupants already out of the vehicle, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. 

Officials say the vehicle damaged a ground transformer affecting signal lights in the area. 

One of the occupants in the vehicle suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. A second patient was treated and released on location. 

 

