Day 2: Nouma Raja 'stand your ground' hearing

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

(DISCLAIMER: Some viewers may find portions of the hearing disturbing.)

(AP/WPTV) - A judge is expected to rule Tuesday whether to dismiss charges or move forward in the case against former Palm Beach Gardens officer Nouman Raja in the shooting death of Corey Jones.

Testimony in the two-day "stand your ground" hearing is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.

Prosecutors and attorneys for Raja clashed most of the Monday during a hearing over whether his fatal shooting of 31-year-old Corey Jones was justified.

Jones' family and attorney Benjamin Crump are expected to make a statement before Tuesday's hearing.

Raja could face trial for manslaughter and attempted murder charges for killing Jones, who pulled a gun when they came face-to-face on a dark Interstate 95 off ramp along PGA Boulevard before dawn in October 2015.

