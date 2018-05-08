Day 2: Nouma Raja 'stand your ground' hearing - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Day 2: Nouma Raja 'stand your ground' hearing

 

WATCH THE HEARING IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE STARTING AT 8:30 A.M.
(DISCLAIMER: Some viewers may find portions of the hearing disturbing.)

(AP/WPTV) - A judge is expected to rule Tuesday whether to dismiss charges or move forward in the case against former Palm Beach Gardens officer Nouman Raja in the shooting death of Corey Jones.

RELATED: Day 1 recap | More Corey Jones coverage

Testimony in the two-day "stand your ground" hearing is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.

Prosecutors and attorneys for Raja clashed most of the Monday during a hearing over whether his fatal shooting of 31-year-old Corey Jones was justified.

Jones' family and attorney Benjamin Crump are expected to make a statement before Tuesday's hearing.

Raja could face trial for manslaughter and attempted murder charges for killing Jones, who pulled a gun when they came face-to-face on a dark Interstate 95 off ramp along PGA Boulevard before dawn in October 2015.

Portions of this article courtesy of the Associated Press

AP Modified 2018

