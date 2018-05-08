Palm Beach Co. schools teacher job fair June 7 - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Palm Beach Co. schools teacher job fair June 7

Interested in becoming a teacher in Palm Beach County? Mark your calendar for June 7.

The district is recruiting qualified candidates not just here in South Florida but across the country.

A job fair will be held Thursday, June 7 at the South Florida Fairgrounds.

Interested candidates must register online. 

