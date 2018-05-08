Teen arrested for threats via social media - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Teen arrested for threats via social media

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. -- A 14-year-old boy was arrested for making threats to "shoot up" a military school in Indiana.

On Saturday, May 5, 2018, Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies received information that the teen made the threats via social media.

The juvenile was located and admitted to making the comments on Snapchat, but said he was only joking.

Based on his confession, deputies arrested the juvenile and transported him to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

He is charged with Intimidation and Write Send Threat to Kill or Injure.

