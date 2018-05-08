Grow house busted, arrests made in Indian River

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

A grow house is out of business as a result of a month-long investigation in Indian River County, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives served a search warrant at 15255 109th Street near Fellsmere and said they found 96 marijuana plants and more than 86 pounds of processed and packaged marijuana.

They said a concentrated oil version of marijuana was also being processed and packaged at the residence.

In addition to that bust, detectives said they found three ounces of methamphetamine, 5 grams of powder cocaine, 23 oxycodone pills, 30 gabapentin pills, and 6 lorazepam pills in a vehicle during a traffic stop.

The sheriff's office said 41-year-old Drew Lindberg 56-year-old Steven Massey were both arrested and face several drug-related charges.

Investigators said their investigation also led to the recovery of more than one pound of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine in St. Lucie County and three arrests.

The vice squad also said arrests warrants are pending after a crackdown on drug sales in the 1800 block of 38th Street.

"It is a safer day in Indian River County with these drugs off the streets. We saw one man almost die and a young woman lose her life just last week to these dangerous opioids," Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar said in a statement. "The search warrants listed here are a result of neighbors, tipsters, and concerned citizens who were willing to step forward and provide us with critical information we needed to make these cases. Those who continue to sell, use, and abuse these drugs need to know that incarceration and death are very real outcomes."