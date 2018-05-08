University revokes Cosby's honorary degree

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

CINCINNATI (AP) — University of Cincinnati trustees have revoked Bill Cosby's honorary degree from the school, joining at least two dozen others that rescinded honors for the comedian before or after his sexual assault conviction last month.

The trustees on Tuesday unanimously approved revoking Cosby's 2001 honorary doctor of humane letters degree, saying they "abhor sexual violence." University President Neville Pinto echoed that in a statement expressing support for survivors of sexual assault.

Jurors in Pennsylvania convicted Cosby of drugging and molesting a Temple University employee at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. The 80-year-old Cosby maintains his innocence and says he'll appeal.

Yale, Temple and Carnegie Mellon universities are among those that revoked honors after Cosby's conviction. More than 20 institutions had taken similar action earlier based on the allegations against him.