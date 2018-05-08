Hot Ticket: Rugged Rugby Tour Comes to Wellington

Wellington, Fla.-The International Polo Club will be hosting the 2018 Rugged Rugby Tour on Saturday, May 12th 2018. The tailgate begins at 11 a.m. and the game starts at 12:30 p.m.

The Tour will begin with the Florida event and tour select cities in America with a different flavor at each stop. The Rugged Rugby Tour attracts fans that have never seen rugby before by offering different and unique experiences of entertainment such as food and beverage, live music and a festival atmosphere.

One of the reasons the Rugged Rugby Tour has chosen The International Polo Club is the offering of a wide range of hospitality and guest seating that includes elegant grandstand viewing, field tailgating, stadium seating, and exclusive sponsor boxes.

“We are excited to announce the Rugged Rugby Tour,” said Angelo Tanner of Rugby Catalyst, “our devotion to progressing rugby through a reimagined format is taken from the action sports industry that fully engages fans and athletes. “

“The Rugged Rugby Tour will showcase exactly what rugby can do – provide authentic, credible, sports content to reach, engage and excite a large audience” comments Greg Tanner of Professional Rugby Agency. “Rugged Rugby Tour will provide a one-of-a-kind experience for new rugby fans and the existing rugby community.”

