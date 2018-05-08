Clerk admits to gun charge in killing over candy

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis gas station clerk facing a murder charge in the fatal shooting of a customer he believed tried to steal candy has pleaded guilty to a related federal gun charge.

The U.S. attorney's office announced Monday that 40-year-old Taleb Jawher admitted to being in possession of a firearm while in the country illegally, which carries up to a 10-year sentence. Immigration officials say Jawher, who is originally from Jordan, came to the U.S. legally but overstayed his visa.

He's awaiting trial on first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges in the September killing of 34-year-old Christopher Simmons outside a Phillips 66 gas station. Police allege Jawher wrongly accused Simmons of trying to steal a $1.10 bag of candy, then followed him outside and shot him.