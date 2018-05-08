Boynton Beach police monitoring anchored boats

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

Several boats have been sitting on the Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach for months, which has made homeowners furious.

Many are wondering why they're allowed to be out there fearing pollution and safety concerns.

Sandy Alvaroe calls them a safety risk.

"I want somebody to do something, don't we have rights as taxpaying citizens," said Alvaroe.

Kevin Homer is worried about the environment.

"Should be responsible boaters," said Homer.

Boynton Beach police say the boats anchored do not meet the definition of derelict vessels, but they have been issued at-risk citations and the marine unit is in contact with them on a weekly basis.

The department is working with commissioners and homeowners to try and come up with a resolution and prevent these boats from becoming a safety risk during a storm.