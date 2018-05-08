Boynton Beach police monitoring anchored boats - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boynton Beach police monitoring anchored boats

Several boats have been sitting on the Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach for months, which has made homeowners furious.

Many are wondering why they're allowed to be out there fearing pollution and safety concerns.

Sandy Alvaroe calls them a safety risk.

"I want somebody to do something, don't we have rights as taxpaying citizens," said Alvaroe.

Kevin Homer is worried about the environment.

"Should be responsible boaters," said Homer.

Boynton Beach police say the boats anchored do not meet the definition of derelict vessels, but they have been issued at-risk citations and the marine unit is in contact with them on a weekly basis.

The department is working with commissioners and homeowners to try and come up with a resolution and prevent these boats from becoming a safety risk during a storm.

