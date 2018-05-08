Teachers receive flowers from kids at WPB school - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Teachers receive flowers from kids at WPB school

Teachers at Northboro Elementary School are feeling the love from students.

The local parent teacher group provided carnations to students, who then handed them out to teachers before class Tuesday morning.

"Oh my God, so excited and so happy. This is my world, this is my happy place," said
Pre-K teacher Marilyn Rose.

Many businesses are offering deals this week to show their appreciation for teachers.  Click here for the list.

