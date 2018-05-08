Police contact man in alleged skateboard assault - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police contact man in alleged skateboard assault

UPDATE: Police said they have made contact with a man in an alleged skateboard assault and he is cooperating. They are interviewing him and looking for witnesses to determine if anyone will face charges.

EARLIER: 

Delray Beach police are looking for the person accused of attacking a 60-year-old man with a skateboard Sunday afternoon. 

The victim told police that a younger man used a skateboard as a weapon after the two exchanged words just before noon in the Dotterel Road neighborhood.

The victim said he and his wife were walking around their property when they encountered a young man in a dark t-shirt, baggy shorts and dark skater sneakers.

The victim's wife told police that she took a picture of the suspect because they have had problems with young men on skateboards damaging cars in the parking lot.

The man with the skateboard told the victim to move, but he refused.

Police said the suspect swung the skateboard, missing the victim, who fell to the ground. As he got up, he told officers that he unsuccessfully tried to push the attacker away. 

However the suspect, holding the skateboard in both hands, hit the man on the left side of his head, leaving him with a cut on his left ear and swelling on his head. 

Delray Beach Fire Rescue treated the victim at the scene of the attack.

Anyone with information about the attacker should contact Det. Casey Kelly at (561) 243-7805. 

