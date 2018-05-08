3 Arrested for burglarizing cars in Stuart

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

STUART, Fla. -- Stuart police arrested three men accused of burglarizing cars at Parkview Apartments in Stuart.

Stuart police received information on Monday, May 7, 2018 at 1:30 a.m. regarding three people burglarizing vehicles at the apartment complex.

Officers arrived on scene and observed the males attempting to leave the area in a white Honda sedan.

Police say the pursuit ended quickly as they drove the car down Aster lane (a dead end street).

Tyrell Heggs was arrested and charged with grand theft, fleeing and eluding police, burglary of a conveyance, resisting arrest without violence, and operating a vehicle with no valid drivers license.

Jy'Ree Pullings was charged with burglary of conveyance and resisting arrest without violence.

Ty'Lon Walker was charged with burglary of a conveyance and violation of probation.

There are 18 counts of burglary between the three suspects with additional cases pending.