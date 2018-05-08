2 Inmates injured in prison riot sue

Friday, May 18 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-05-18 16:20:33 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...
President Donald Trump has announced he's nominating Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department agency.More >>
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Two inmates injured in a deadly South Carolina prison riot are accusing state officials of negligence in failing to hire, train or monitor enough officers to maintain order in one of its institutions.
The lawsuits filed Tuesday in Lee County accuse the state Department of Corrections of not having in place appropriate policies to keep inmates safe.
The inmates were among 22 injured in an hourslong riot at Lee Correctional Institution. Seven inmates were killed in the violence that officials say began in one dorm and spread to two others.
State police are still investigating the riot, and no charges have been announced. Prison officials didn't immediately respond to a text message seeking comment.