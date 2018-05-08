2 Inmates injured in prison riot sue

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people.

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

A large fireball and black smoke were reported at the airport in Havana.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Two inmates injured in a deadly South Carolina prison riot are accusing state officials of negligence in failing to hire, train or monitor enough officers to maintain order in one of its institutions.

The lawsuits filed Tuesday in Lee County accuse the state Department of Corrections of not having in place appropriate policies to keep inmates safe.

The inmates were among 22 injured in an hourslong riot at Lee Correctional Institution. Seven inmates were killed in the violence that officials say began in one dorm and spread to two others.

State police are still investigating the riot, and no charges have been announced. Prison officials didn't immediately respond to a text message seeking comment.

___